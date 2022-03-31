Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SYNL opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.66. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

