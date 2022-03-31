Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, EVP Christopher K. Hill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 176,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.