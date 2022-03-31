Synthetify (SNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Synthetify has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001809 BTC on exchanges. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $152,623.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

