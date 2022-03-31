Tadeu Marroco Sells 8,457 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.15), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($364,911.68).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,243 ($42.48) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($212.41).

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,177 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £158.85 ($208.08).

On Wednesday, January 5th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,777 ($36.38) per share, with a total value of £138.85 ($181.88).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,242 ($42.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,216.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,861.45. The company has a market cap of £74.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.78) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.02) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($48.93).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

