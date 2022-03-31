Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.