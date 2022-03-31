Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 3,594,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,474,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm has a market cap of C$638.22 million and a PE ratio of -81.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49.
Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.