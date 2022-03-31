Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 3,594,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 1,474,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of C$638.22 million and a PE ratio of -81.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49.

In other Talon Metals news, Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$64,707.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 911,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,749.06.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

