TAP Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 379 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.23. The company had a trading volume of 49,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,848. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.41.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

