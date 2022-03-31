TAP Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNA. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 26,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $315,000.

TNA traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.62. 265,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,210. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

