TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 101 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

NYSE APD traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $251.47. 10,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.47 and a 200-day moving average of $274.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

