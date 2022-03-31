TAP Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 1,764 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Bunge by 924.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 75,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.74. 9,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.34%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

