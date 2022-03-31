TAP Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.85. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

