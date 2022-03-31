TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 110 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $396.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.42 and a 200 day moving average of $344.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $241.96 and a 12-month high of $398.40.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

