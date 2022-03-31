TAP Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 440 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 198,053 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 156.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period.

Shares of LIT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $77.56. 24,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

