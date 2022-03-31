TAP Consulting LLC Takes $200,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ILCB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,712. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

