Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE TPR opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $698,482,000 after acquiring an additional 316,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

