TD Securities Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$80.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of DLMAF stock traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

