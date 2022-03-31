TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.57.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company had a trading volume of 298,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,706. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,128,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.