Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $476.18

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.18 and last traded at $476.18, with a volume of 882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $473.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

