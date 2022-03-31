Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. Barclays upgraded Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,402. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

