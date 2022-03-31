Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

About Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

