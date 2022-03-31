Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.82. 222,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,497,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Tellurian ( NASDAQ:TELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

