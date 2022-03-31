Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. 203,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,076,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

