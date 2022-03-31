Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

