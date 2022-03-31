Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Ternium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 132,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 86,254 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 273,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,030. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.60. Ternium has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

About Ternium (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.