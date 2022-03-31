The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.29. 14,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,399. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.