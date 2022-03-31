The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.22) to GBX 4,550 ($59.60) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.57) to GBX 5,300 ($69.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

