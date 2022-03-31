The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 5,945,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

