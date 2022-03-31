The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Clorox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.85.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

