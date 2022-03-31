The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.61

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.61 and traded as high as $35.12. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 9,781 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

