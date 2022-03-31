The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €37.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.15 ($46.32).

UTDI stock opened at €32.00 ($35.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. United Internet has a 1-year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of €37.67 ($41.40).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

