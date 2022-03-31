The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.18.

PayPal stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.68.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

