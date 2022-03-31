The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,929. The company has a market cap of $542.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.13 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

