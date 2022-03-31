The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.50.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group (Get Rating)

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.