The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after purchasing an additional 539,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after purchasing an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

