TheStreet Lowers Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) to C

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFFB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $303,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.