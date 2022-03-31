Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

NYSE TRI opened at $109.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.47. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $87.17 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

