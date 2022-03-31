Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

THO opened at $83.59 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,995,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

