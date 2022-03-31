Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thoughtworks stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

