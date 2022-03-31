Timothy P. Herbert Sells 1,546 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INSP stock opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after buying an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

