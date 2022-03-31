Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.