Timothy Regan Sells 2,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

