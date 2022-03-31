Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $47.00. The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.01, with a volume of 134998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.53.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.