TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Announces Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.38.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
