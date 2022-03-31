TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Announces Earnings Results

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.38.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of TOMI Environmental Solutions worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.