Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 4,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,512. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.