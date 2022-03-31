Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
TSEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 4,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,512. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
