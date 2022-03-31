TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $30.31 on Thursday. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after purchasing an additional 207,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

