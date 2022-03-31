TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $35.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TPG traded up 0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 30.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,058. TPG has a 52 week low of 26.50 and a 52 week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.41 by -0.16. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

