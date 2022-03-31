TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). 107,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.33).
The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.
About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)
