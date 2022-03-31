Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. TheStreet lowered shares of Trex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.76 on Monday, reaching $68.76. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,762. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. Trex has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.