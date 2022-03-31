Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Tricida stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,661. Tricida has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $416.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 934.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

