True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.23

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.23 and traded as low as C$7.20. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.30, with a volume of 242,470 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$632.59 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.30%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

