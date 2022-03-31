TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

