TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TRUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $362.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22.
About TrueCar (Get Rating)
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
